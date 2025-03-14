Abington Township

Suspects sought after girl shot in Roslyn Park parking lot in Abington: Police

Police said a girl had been shot in the hand while parked in a vehicle in the parking lot of Roslyn Park

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a girl was shot in the parking lot of Roslyn Park in Abington Township late Wednesday night.

According to the Abington Township Police Department, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Susquehanna Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle with two people inside. One was a girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her right hand; the other was a woman.

The younger victim received first aid and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment, according to police.

Police said investigators determined that the incident occurred in the parking lot of Roslyn Park, located at the intersection of Fernwood Avenue and Thompson Road.

According to police, the victim and witness shared that the two were parked in the lot and were talking when a male approached the driver's side of their vehicle and asked to speak with them.

Police said the victim rolled down the window and briefly spoke to the male. At that moment, a second male suddenly approached the vehicle and fired a single shot into it, striking the girl in the hand.

The victim and witness immediately fled the scene in their vehicle and called for an ambulance to the 2800 block of Susquehanna Road, according to police.

Police described one of the suspects as a male with a husky build and medium-length afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, and a black-and-white bandana that obscured his face.

The other suspect is described as a male, last seen wearing dark clothing, black surgical gloves, and a black balaclava that concealed his face.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Andrew Ammaturo at 267-536-1065 or via email at aammaturo1@abingtonpa.gov.

This article tagged under:

Abington TownshipGun violenceMontgomery County
