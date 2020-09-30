Five People Shot on Philadelphia Porch

A gunman approached a group of people on the porch of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night and opened fire.

Five men were struck, one left critically injured, in the shooting just before midnight along the 4500 block of North 19th Street in the city’s Logan neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The men ran into a nearby house to seek help and escape the gunfire, police said.

Police and private drivers rushed the men – ranging in age from their late 20s to mid 50s – to the hospital where four of them were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other man was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Investigators didn’t know what led to the shooting and said there didn’t appear to be an argument.

The area has seen other violence recently, investigators said.

“This is an area that has seen some gun violence,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said. “It’s another sad indication about what’s going on.”

