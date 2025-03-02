A man is recovering after he was shot inside a Popeyes restaurant in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood on Sunday, police said.
The shooting occurred inside the Popeyes on 111 W. Chelten Avenue around 3 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.