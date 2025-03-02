Philadelphia

Man shot inside Philly Popeyes restaurant, police say

A 31-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot inside the Popeyes restaurant on 111 W. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia police said

By David Chang

A man is recovering after he was shot inside a Popeyes restaurant in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

The shooting occurred inside the Popeyes on 111 W. Chelten Avenue around 3 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us