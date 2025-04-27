Philadelphia

4 people, including 1 teen, injured in separate shootings across Philly: Police

By Cherise Lynch

Four people, including a teenage girl, were injured in three separate shootings across Philadelphia late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to police.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers responded to the first shooting around 11:13 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2025, on the 5800 block of Sylvester Street.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Then, a few hours later, just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025, police said officers responded to an area hospital after a 30-year-old man came in suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said he was transported to another hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition. The location of the shooting is currently unknown.

Then, police said, officers responded to the 5900 block of Haverford Ave. for a third shooting around 3:44 a.m.

According to police, responding officers learned that two men were transported by a private vehicle to the hospital with gunshot wounds. They are both listed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

