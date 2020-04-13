Toddler Shot, Man Killed in Car on Philadelphia Street

A toddler was shot and a man was shot and killed in a car in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Monday morning.

The 22-year-old man died at the hospital shortly after being shot in the back of his head while driving along the 200 block of Chelten Avenue, near Wayne Avenue, around 9:15 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A boy, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, was shot in the left arm and hospitalized in sable condition, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting weren't clear and police found no gun.

This deadly shooting came just hours after two other deadly shootings in the Kensington and Grays Ferry neighborhoods.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.