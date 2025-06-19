Pennsylvania

Person shot at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

A person was shot at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

By David Chang

A person was shot at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, police said.

The shooting occurred late Thursday afternoon at the mall, located on 2300 Lincoln Highway, according to officials.

Senator Frank Farry (R-Pa.) warned his followers on Facebook to avoid the area and claimed it was an active shooter situation. Middletown Township Police later stated the shooting was isolated, however, and the shooter and victim knew each other.

According to police, the shooter fled the area immediately and is still at large while the victim is in the hospital. They have not yet revealed the victim's condition.

The Oxford Valley Mall is currently closed and police are warning residents to stay away from the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

