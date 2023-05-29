Chester

Shooting Outside Subaru Park in Chester

Several people were reportedly injured after a shooting outside of the stadium that the Philadelphia Union call home

By Hayden Mitman

An investigation is currently underway after a shooting occurred outside Subaru Park overnight.

According to police, there were several people injured in a shooting, however, as of about 8 a.m. Monday morning, it was still unclear how many people may have been injured.

The stadium is where the Philadelphia Union soccer team play their home games.

There was a match at the stadium on Sunday night -- the Philadelphia Union 2 took on the Columbus Crew 2.

However, officials said the shooting happened in a parking lot outside of the stadium at some point after that match.

On Monday morning, NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal found blood stains and medical gloves scattered throughout the scene.

Officials have not provided details yet on just when the shooting occurred or how many people may have been injured in the incident.

Nor have investigators explained what may have led to the shooting or if there had been any arrests made in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

