Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

While police investigated, they learned that a man in his 30s arrived at a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Small said. That man died just after midnight.

Investigators discovered that at least 14 shots were fired near the intersection, Small said.

Witnesses told police that the man was in the driver's seat of his car when someone walked up the car and opened fire through the car window, Small said. After the shooting ambush, someone hopped into the car and rushed the bleeding man to the hospital.

Police were told that the shooting victim -- who was off duty -- was inside the bar where he worked as a security guard, Small said. Witnesses told police that the shooter also appeared to be inside the bar ahead of the gunfire.

The two people didn't appear to be in the bar together, police said. And, the shooter didn't appear to be a regular at the business.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooter's actions ahead of the shooting and the actual shooting outside, Small said.

As of early Thursday, no arrests were made.

Entering Thursday, at least 431 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from the homicide count at this same time last year, which ended up as the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.