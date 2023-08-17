Police are investigating after a shooting was reported near a 7-Eleven store in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The police department posted on social media to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police could be seen gathered across the street from the 7-Eleven with part of the intersection roped off.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.