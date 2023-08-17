Delaware County

Police are investigating a shooting near a 7-Eleven store in Delco

By Emily Rose Grassi

Officers gathered at scene of shooting in Delaware County
NBC10 Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a shooting was reported near a 7-Eleven store in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The police department posted on social media to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Police could be seen gathered across the street from the 7-Eleven with part of the intersection roped off.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyCrime and Courts
