An investigation is underway after police said a woman was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood overnight.

According to police, a man had shot the woman at a home on the 700 block of Ontario St.

Responding officers found a gun at the scene and took the man into custody, police said.

Police have not released any further details regarding the investigation.