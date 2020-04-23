gun violence

Shooting on Philadelphia Street Leaves 3 Teens Injured

Three 19-year-olds were shot along Greenway Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday night

A street shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood has left three young men wounded, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue, police said, though it's not clear what sparked the gunfire.

One 19-year-old was shot once in the stomach and was hospitalized in critical condition. The other two 19-year-olds — one who was shot in the right arm and one who was shot in the right leg and buttocks — were both listed in stable condition.

It's not clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. Two guns were recovered at the scene, but further details were not disclosed.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

