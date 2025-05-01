North Philadelphia

Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 19-year-old man injured

A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday morning.

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at the 2200 block of North Delhi Road in North Philadelphia, and were told upon arrival that a 19-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The victim has been listed in stable condition.

