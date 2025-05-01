Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 19-year-old man injured

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at the 2200 block of North Delhi Road in North Philadelphia, and were told upon arrival that a 19-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The victim has been listed in stable condition.