19-year-old struck by gunfire while riding in passenger seat of car in Philly

Police said the shooting happened on the 1400 block of North Broad Street

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a 19-year-old man was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident was reported on Monday, May 19, 2025, around 9:46 p.m., when officers were flagged down on the 200 block of North Broad Street near the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Officers found a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat of a Dodge Durango suffering from a gunshot, police said.

Police said that officers at the scene learned the shooting happened just a few miles down the road on the 1400 block of North Broad Street. An unknown individual reportedly opened fire on the vehicle, striking the man in the shoulder.

Officers transported the injured man to an area hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police said three 9mm spent casings were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made at the time, and the investigation is still active, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

