Philadelphia police investigating after 2 men were injured in separate shootings

Two men were shot in Philadelphia late Friday evening in two separate incidents, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said the first incident happened around 9:43 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, on the 2300 block of Montgomery Ave. Responding officers had found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Although no arrests were made, police said a weapon was recovered. A total of twenty-five 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Then, around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N. 58th St. after receiving reports of a shooting, police said.

A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police; he was transported to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody, but they have since been released. At the scene, a weapon was recovered and one 9mm shell casing.

The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating both incidents, police said.