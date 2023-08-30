A teenager was shot near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Tuesday night.

The shooting along North 16th Street, near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 10 p.m. left the 17-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia police officers on patrol "heard multiple gunshots" and rushed to the scenes, Small said. They then found the bleeding teenager and rushed him to the hospital. The boy lives in the neighborhood.

Other officers chased four people running away from the shooting scene in both directions.

"They apprehended four males who were fleeing on foot," Small said. "Three of those fours males that were apprehended were in possession of handguns."

Small said that investigators would use witnesses accounts and video from nearby surveillance cameras to hopefully confirm the men they captured were involved in the shooting.

The shooting came just two days into Temple's 2023 fall semester.

Temple sent out an alert to students soon after the shooting urging students to "use caution" in the area. The university then followed that alert up with another saying that "apprehension has been made."

Gunfire targeting children in Philly

As of Monday, children had accounted for at least 132 of the shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, according to the most recent data compiled by the city controller's office. That amounts to nearly 11% of the 1,210 shooting victims in the city in 2023.