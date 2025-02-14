2 women shot near Eagles Super Bowl victory parade celebration

As the speeches began for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory celebration, gunshots rang out nearby, leaving two women shot.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2025, near the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia police said.

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans were gathered nearby to watch speeches from the Super Bowl champion Birds, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and others.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Speeches from elected officials and the Eagles players and coaches continued a short time later as if nothing had happened nearby.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing as officials reported that no crime scene was found and no weapon was recovered.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department.