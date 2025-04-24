A man was shot in the head and back as at least 10 bullets were fired in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.

Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls for a shooting along the 3900 block of M Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 11 p.m. on April 23, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers found a man in his 20s unresponsive, bleeding from gunshot wounds to his head and back, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, investigators said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the gunman running through a parking lot after the shooting, Small said. No other description was given of the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooter fired at least 10 shots as police could be seen laying numerous yellow evidence markers on the ground after the shooting.

No motive was initially revealed for the shooting.