Shooting Leaves Teen Boy in Critical Condition in Philadelphia

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot four times in Philadelphia Monday night.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue at 7:37 p.m. when shots were fired. The teen was shot three times in the right leg and once in the left hand. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

The shooting occurred hours after city leaders announced new efforts to combat crime in Philadelphia over the summer months.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up about 10% of Philadelphia's more than 620 shooting victims so far this year.

To date, at least 151 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 14% from the same date last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record in the city.