Shooting Leaves at Least 9 Bullet Holes in Philly Takeout Restaurant

Several bullet holes could be seen in the front window of a Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant early Friday after a gunman opened fire late Thursday night.

Philadelphia police didn't immediately reveal if anyone was injured in the shooting that took place along Wayne Avenue, near Berkley Street, in the Germantown neighborhood.

At least nine bullet holes could be seen in the glass in front of the Beijing Garden restaurant and several evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk out front.

NBC10 is working to find out the circumstances around the shooting.

