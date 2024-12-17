An investigation is underway in New Castle County, Delaware, after a shooting victim flagged down a passing school bus for help on Tuesday, according to officials with the police department.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 in the area of Old Forge Road near Appleby Road in the Wilton neighborhood, police said.

A spokesperson with the police department told NBC10 that a shooting victim flagged down a bus that was passing by for help.

No one on the bus was hurt and none of the children who were on the bus were in danger, the spokesperson said.

The bus is currently being held as evidence by investigators, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Officials are warning everyone to avoid the area as several roads are closed and there is an increased police presence during the investigation.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 6 p.m. where the school bus could be seen parked with its flashers on. Yellow police tape was blocking off part of the bus and trees just off the road.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.