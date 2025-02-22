Gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital, officials say

What to Know A hospital official says a gunman has been killed after shots were fired at a hospital in central Pennsylvania.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead.

The extent of any other injuries was unclear. Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation.

A gunman has been killed after shots were fired Saturday at a hospital in central Pennsylvania.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead. The extent of any other injuries was unclear.

Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home.

Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.

Ted Czech, a public information officer at York County's Office of Emergency Management, told NBC affiliate WGAL that the threat has now been neutralized, and an investigation is underway.

Officials said roads are still closed in the area, and fire police are not allowing anyone to approach the facility.

State Senator Dawn Keefer & State Representative Seth Grove released a joint statement on the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at UPMC this morning. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

We are immensely grateful to our local law enforcement departments, Pennsylvania State Police, UMPC officers, Pennsylvania Game Wardens, York County Sheriffs, EMS and all other emergency responders for their swift actions in securing the scene, treating the wounded and ensuring the safety of our community. Their dedication and bravery in moments of crisis are truly commendable.

As we continue to monitor this heartbreaking situation, we join our community in praying for UPMC patients and staff, those who were injured and for the loved ones coping with an unthinkable act. We stand ready to support those impacted in any way we can.

May God bless you all."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.