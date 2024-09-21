1 killed, at least 2 others hurt in shooting at Southwest Philly corner store, police say

Three people were shot on Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 that the three people were shot in the area of 6500 Woodland Avenue on Friday, Sept. 20.

Officers were responding to a car crash that had turned into a shooting at the intersection of 58th Street and Greenway Avenue around 9:53 p.m. when they received reports of a separate shooting on Woodland Avenue, Pace explained.

When officers arrived to the 6600 block of Woodland Avenue, they found a man in his 30s or 40s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a corner store at Woodland and Gould Street, Pace said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

A second man was found just outside of the corner store with a gunshot wound to his chest, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There was a third man who drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, Pace said.

Meanwhile, Pace said, a fourth person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, but it is unclear if he was shot during this incident or somewhere else.

Investigators have found at least 11 spent shell casings so far at 66th and Woodland, Pace said. All of the shell casings were grouped right outside of the business with one lodged in the glass door of the store.

This area of Woodland Avenue is regularly on the Philadelphia Police Department's radar for drug sales, according to Pace.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered yet.

Pace explained that it does not appear that the original car crash and shooting scene that police had been responding to is connected to the shooting at the corner store. A person has been arrested in connection to that shooting.

Pace said that it just so happened there was this shooting as they were responding to the crash blocks away.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.