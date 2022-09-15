Shooting in McDonald's Parking Lot Near Temple University

A 29-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot near Temple University, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened off of Broad Street near Diamond Street at approximately 8:45 Thursday night, police said.

According to investigators, the man was shot once in his thigh. He was rushed to Temple University where he was placed in critical condition.

Circumstances around the shooting, or a motive, weren’t immediately clear.

The McDonald’s is just feet away from Temple University property, including a few dormitories.

No arrests had been made, police said.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.