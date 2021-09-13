Police Search for Gunman They Say Shot at Car in 2 Counties Along I-95

Police are searching for a gunman who they said fired at another car multiple times along Interstate 95 in Delaware County and Philadelphia Sunday night.

The incident began at the Highland Avenue interchange of I-95 in Chester, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

It would end miles later off the highway near Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia, police said.

The victim called police around 8:40 p.m. to say that Zion Blyden, 21, was firing from his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer in Chester then pursued the victim’s vehicle northbound on I-95, opening fie again near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia, state police said. The front seat passenger was struck in the right chest and neck.

The pursued driver and Blyden continued until the Ikea parking lot of Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia where Blyden realized he had shot someone before fleeing, police said.

The 20-year-old shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition, investigators said.

State police said that Blyden is considered armed and dangerous, facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangerment. “Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Media at 484-840-1000,” police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.