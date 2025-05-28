Frankford

Shooters ambush man outside Philly home, leave him bleeding on sidewalk

'We found him laying on the sidewalk just a few feet away from the front door of his property,' Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott said of the victim in the May 27, 2025, Lesher Street shooting.

By Dan Stamm

Two masked gunmen were captured on video ambushing a man outside his Northeast Philadelphia home late Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed to Lesher Street, near Bridge Street, around 10:30 p.m. on May 27, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"They found a 38-year-old male laying on the sidewalk in front of the house where he lives," Small said. "He was shot multiple times."

The bleeding man was just a few feet from him home, Small said.

Officers rushed the unresponsive man to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Surveillance video "clearly" shows two shooters, walk up to the victim and "for no apparent reason begin firing multiple shots," Small said.

"He clearly was the intended target," Small said.

After firing at least eight shots, both of the shooters -- who wore dark sweatshirts and masks covering their faces -- were seen on foot running up Lesher Street toward Brill Street, Small said.

The search for the shooters continued overnight.

This article tagged under:

FrankfordGun violenceNortheast Philadelphia
