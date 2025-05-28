Two masked gunmen were captured on video ambushing a man outside his Northeast Philadelphia home late Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed to Lesher Street, near Bridge Street, around 10:30 p.m. on May 27, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"They found a 38-year-old male laying on the sidewalk in front of the house where he lives," Small said. "He was shot multiple times."

The bleeding man was just a few feet from him home, Small said.

Officers rushed the unresponsive man to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his chest and torso, Small said.

Surveillance video "clearly" shows two shooters, walk up to the victim and "for no apparent reason begin firing multiple shots," Small said.

"He clearly was the intended target," Small said.

After firing at least eight shots, both of the shooters -- who wore dark sweatshirts and masks covering their faces -- were seen on foot running up Lesher Street toward Brill Street, Small said.

The search for the shooters continued overnight.