Man, woman shot after someone opens fire on home in Philadelphia: Police

An investigation is underway after police said a man and a woman were injured after someone shot multiple times at their home in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at a home located at 15th and Widener. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 49-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man shot.

Police said over 20 spent shell casings were found just outside the property, and eight bullet holes were seen in the bay window of the property.

One of the bullets hit the woman in her torso as she was lying in a bed in the living room on the first floor. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police.

The man was also in the living room at the time of the shooting and was hit in the arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said five other people were in the house at the time, including two teenagers; they were not hurt.

There have been no arrests in this case, but according to police, they believe that the home was targeted.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.