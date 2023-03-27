Gunfire Outside Philly Grocery Store

You could see evidence that several gunshots were fired outside of a Philadelphia grocery overnight.

An NBC10 photojournalist captured the scene outside the Save A Lot store along Pulaski Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street in the Germantown neighborhood early Monday.

Yellow tape blocked off the parking lot in front of the supermarket. You could see a bullet casing circled on the ground, what appeared to be at least one other bullet casing on the ground and what appeared to be at least one bullet hole in the windshield of a parked SUV.

Philadelphia police have yet to reveal exact details about the shooting and didn't say if anyone was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated.