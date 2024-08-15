A young man was shot in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Northeast Philadelphia gas station overnight in what police called a targeted attack.

Police officers found the 21-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his back next to a jeep in the parking lot of the Exxon station along Torresdale Avenue -- near Cottman Avenue -- just after midnight on Aug. 15, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police picked up the man and rushed him to the hospital where the man was listed in stable condition, Small said.

Investigators began to search for clues. They found evidence that at least eight shots were fired at the man's jeep, leaving the SUV with several bullet holes in the driver's side door, some shattering the window.

After being shot, the man fell out of the jeep on the passenger side, police said.

"It appears that they were targeting the jeep," Small said.

The jeep had just pulled up to the gas station mini-mart when either the driver or passenger got out to go into the store when someone walked up and opened fire on the jeep, Small said. It was unclear if the driver or passenger was the one who was shot.

It appeared the shooter -- who was wearing a hoodie -- stands around 5-foot, 8-inches tall, Small said. He was last seen running off on Friendship Street.

Police hoped surveillance video would help the investigation.