New Jersey

‘She loved us': Family of NJ mother killed in shooting, house fire speaks out

Michelle Whiting, 45, and her ex-boyfriend Daniel Steele, 59, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a burning New Jersey house on May 11, officials say

By Yukare Nakayama and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family is speaking out after a Mother's Day tragedy left a woman and her ex-boyfriend dead.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, first responders arrived on Tranquility Court in Sewell, New Jersey, around 2 a.m. to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

While searching the house, officials found 59-year-old Daniel Steele, of Sewell, in the living room with a gun near his body, according to police. Then, they found 45-year-old Michelle Whiting, of Gloucester City, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have called this a murder-suicide.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

A friend of the woman told NBC10 that Steele was Whiting's ex-boyfriend.

“I just kept on saying, 'This can’t be true. This can’t be true,'" Whiting's friend of 25 years, Tammy Ventura said. "He was just an evil person."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The last time Ventura heard from Whiting was two days before her death and Ventura explained that she is still grappling with the loss of her friend.

Whiting's family said they have been left with so many questions, including asking why she was at Steele's house that day.

New Jersey May 13

Deaths of woman, man found in NJ home after fire ruled a murder-suicide

New Jersey May 12

Deadly NJ home ‘explosion' was not accidental, police believe

New Jersey May 11

2 bodies among debris after home ‘explodes' in Washington Twp., New Jersey

Her father praised her for being a great mother and daughter.

"Everything was for the kids," he said. "We know how much she loved us."

As the family waits for more answers, that is how they want Whiting to be remembered.

"We want her kids to know that their mother will never be forgotten," Ventura said. "She's always in our hearts and now they have the best guardian angel ever."

Whiting leaves behind three children.

Officials are still investigating and searching for a motive.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us