Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 woman, 2 men hospitalized: Police

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:24 a.m. Saturday, March 15, on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police said three gunshot victims -- a 23-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man -- are now hospitalized but in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hayman at 302-576-3963.