Man found shot to death on porch of home in Woodlynne, NJ

Randiel Guzman-Marte, 33, was pronounced dead after being found suffering from a gunshot wound on the porch of a home in Woodlynne, New Jersey

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on the porch of a home in Woodlynne, New Jersey.

Camden County police officers responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue on Thursday, April 10, around 7:45 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Randiel Guzman-Marte lying on the front porch of a home and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information on any suspects in Guzman-Marte’s death. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-3981.

