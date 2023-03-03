Man Walking Dog Finds Man Shot to Death Near Philly Library

A man walking his dog made a grisly discovery on the lawn near a Philadelphia library overnight.

The pedestrian flagged down a patrolling police officer just before 1 a.m. to say he saw what appeared to be a body in a grassy area near Old York Road and Duncannon Avenue, which is next to the Logan Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the man dead a short time later. It appeared he had been shot at least once in the chest and police found three bullet casings near the man's body.

"Police didn't get any calls for gunshots, or shooting," Small said.

It wasn't clear how long the man's body was there until it was found.

Investigators hoped that library surveillance cameras and other cameras in the area recorded something that would help police track down the killer of the man who appeared to be in his 30s, Small said.