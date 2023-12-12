Shooting death in North Philly leads to charter school lockdown

Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School in North Philadelphia was placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a man was shot to death on a nearby block, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the school on the 2100 block of W. Norris Street, was placed on lockdown shortly after police were called to the 1900 block of N. Croskey Street, not far from the charter school, at about 1:50 p.m.

Police said a 33-year-old man was found in the roadway there after being shot "multiple times throughout the body."

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 2:11 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As of about 2:45 p.m., police said, the lockdown at the charter school was in effect.

School officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Police said no arrests have yet been made and no weapon has been recovered, but an investigation is ongoing.