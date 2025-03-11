New Jersey

Mystery swirls after NJ neighbor shoots husband, wife — then kills self in SWAT standoff

The husband and wife were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the neighbor was later found dead in an upstairs bedroom of his own home

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating the case of a neighbor who allegedly shot a husband and wife, then retreated to his home and took his own life in a two-and-a-half-hour standoff that ended with SWAT blasting open his front door.

No possible motive was immediately shared in the case, which left the husband and wife hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday. They were not immediately identified.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police identified the alleged shooter as 54-year-old John Adamo. They say he opened fire Monday evening in the quiet Jersey Shore community of Berkeley Township, near the corner of Drake Drive and Amherst Drive, near Amherst Beach.

The husband, who had been outside his own home, was wounded. Adamo then allegedly shot into the neighbor's home, striking his wife. It wasn't immediately clear where they were hit.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then he went back inside his house. SWAT teams surrounded it. Chopper 4 showed police outside the house, then using an explosive to blow the door open and get inside. They found Adamo in an upstairs bedroom, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A pressure cooker was spotted in the bedroom and neighboring homes were evacuated at the time as a precaution, but the device was not determined to have been an explosive.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. Township police advised residents to avoid the area.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 13 hours ago

At least 7 hurt — including 2 teens — in 5 separate Philly shootings

West Philadelphia 9 mins ago

Caught on Cam: Police seek gunman after 2 hurt in West Philly road rage shooting

If you or someone you know is in crisis now, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit www.988lifeline.org

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJersey Shore
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us