3 shot while sitting on steps of Philly home, police say

Three people sitting on the stoop of a home were hurt in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting unfolded on the 1700 block of South 55 Street in the Kingsessing section of the city, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

When officers arrived to the scene, they found three victims, a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and another man who has not been identified yet, Small said. All three were taken to a nearby hospital.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 19-year-old victims were each shot in an arm, according to Small. The third victim was shot in the face and torso.

According to Small, at least six shell casings were found at the scene and were fired from a semi-automatic gun.

Small explained that the everything was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

In the videos, the three victims can be seen sitting on the steps of a home when a person walks up and opens fire, Small said. It doesn't seem as though there was any sort of argument between the people involved leading up to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The shooter was very close to the victims when he opened fire, Small reported. One of the victims was able to run away before collapsing.

According to Small, the shooter chased the victim and when they collapsed, he stood over the victim and shot them several times.

Investigators said they believe this victim was the intended target.

The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark or black-colored clothing and was wearing a mask on his face. He was last seen going east on South 55 Street.