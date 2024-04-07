Shooter in critical condition after an attempted armed robbery, pedestrian crash on I-95

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and crash that took place on I-95 Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place just after 1 p.m. on I-95 northbound in the area of the Walt Whitman Bridge when police received reports of a shooting and subsequent pedestrian crash.

Investigators revealed that the incident involved two people who knew each other and were meeting at Cheerleader’s Lounge so money that was owed could be paid.

When the two individuals met up, police said one of them, identified by police as a 42-year-old man, entered the other man’s car and immediately attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Investigators also noted there was another passenger, a woman, inside the car with the victim.

The suspect ordered the victim to drive onto I-95 where they pulled over onto the shoulder and the victim got out of the car and ran off, according to the police.

The person with the gun then exited the car and attempted to get into the driver’s seat but the doors were locked. The suspect then went to the passenger side and fired five shots into the front passenger window, police said, but was not able to regain entry to the car.

This person then began to run westbound across four lanes of I-95 where they were then hit by the passenger-side front end of a silver Hyundai Elantra sedan which caused the suspect to hit the front windshield and then to propel into the air, according to police.

The suspect sustained damage to the head, a broken foot and other injuries. He was transported to the hospital and placed in very critical condition, police said.

Neither the driver of the car nor the victims were injured.

The car sustained heavy damage to the passenger headlight, passenger front panel and the entirety of the front windshield.

Police were able to recover the gun found on the suspect.

At this time no further information on this incident has been made available by law enforcement.

The Pennsylvania State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Troop K – Philadelphia, Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.