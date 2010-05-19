SheROX!

Come be a part of an empowering experience at the 2010 SheROX Philadelphia Triathlon.

She Swims, She Rides, She Runs, SheROX!  

This summer the all-women's triathalon is on Sunday, August 1 in Fairmount Park.

The 5K run course is along the Martin Luther King Drive side of the park.

You'll swim .8K in the Schuylkill River and then bike the 25K closed-road course through the park.

There's plenty of time left to get ready, and you can even take advantage of the SheROX Mentor Program!

Come race with SheROX and you help raise funds for the American Cancer Society through their DetermiNation program!     

Just click here to learn more about it!



 

