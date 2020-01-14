She Recently Kicked Him Out. Then He Came Back With a Knife, Police Say

A Southwest Philadelphia woman was stabbed to death in her kitchen by her ex-boyfriend overnight Tuesday, police said.

The killing happened around 2:45 a.m. at a rowhome on the 6200 block of Upland Street near 60th Street.

The 50-year-old suspect broke into the home and got into an argument with the victim, who was also 50 years old. Police said he was armed with a knife and stabbed her once in the neck.

The victim's adult son came running to her defense and subdued the man until police arrived. Unfortunately, she died in the kitchen. She is the city's 17th homicide victim of the new year.

"He had to watch his mom die in cold blood, in her own home. That's crazy," said Shaney Reid, a friend of the victim.

The 27-year-old son was distraught as he answered detectives questions during the initial investigation.

Reid and other friends said the victim was a kind woman who dealt with abuse for years and recently began sticking up for herself — kicking the suspect out of the home.

"These weak men out here, who just can’t take no. No is no. Go about your business, if they don’t want you they don’t want you, you don’t gotta take their life this is crazy," Reid said.

Police and friends said the man came to the home a few days ago and broke the front window. Police plan to review 911 calls made from the home.

The suspect remains in police custody after a short hospital visit related to the scuffle with the son. He has not yet been charged. It's not clear if he has retained legal counsel.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.