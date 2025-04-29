Small bridge collapses below propane truck in Lehigh County, Pa.

A small bridge collapsed below a propane truck in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

SkyForce10 was over the scene along the 3700 block of Orchid Place in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, April 29, around 1:30 p.m. The video shows a Sharp Energy truck dangling over a small bridge that collapsed into a creek below. A sign that reads “Weight Limit 5 Tons” also stands in front of the bridge.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured in the incident. No one appeared to be inside the truck when SkyForce10 was over the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.