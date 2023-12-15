Sharon Hill police officer charged with rape and sexual assault

A former Sharon Hill police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting two females including a 15-year-old from 2014 to 2022.

According to the Chester County District Attorney, Tyler Humphreys, 21, of Malvern, has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviated sexual intercourse and other related offenses.

At the time of his arrest, Chester County Investigators said Humphreys was working full-time as a police officer at the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department and was a school resource officer at Academy Park High School.

The alleged crimes happened before he was sworn in with the Sharon Hill Borough Police Department in September of this year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A criminal complaint obtained by NBC10 News alleged that in December of 2022, when Humphreys was 20 years old he gave alcohol to a 15-year-old girl and raped her while she was in and out of consciousness in Charlestown Township.

The other alleged incident involving the then 19-year-old woman happened around the same time in East Whiteland Township.

The woman told police she "woke up to find the defendant sleeping next to her, wearing only a pair of short underwear", according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, she also disclosed past allegations of abuse dating back to 2014, accusing Humphreys of touching her inappropriately and said that he threatened her when she told him she was going to report it.

Sharon Hill Borough Officials said Humphreys is no longer employed with the department. However, it is unclear when he was terminated.

“This shocking and unconscionable criminal behavior is beyond comprehension. This a man who took an oath to

uphold the laws of our Constitution and this Commonwealth, and he violated our most vulnerable and innocent victims," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. "The defendant deprived them of normal childhoods for his own depraved sexual gratification. We are grateful to those who came forward to report this and to the Pennsylvania State Police for their thorough investigation. No one is above the law. We will get justice for these victims."

Humphreys preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19.