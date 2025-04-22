Police search for Pa. man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in NJ

Police are searching for a Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in New Jersey.

Shane Hennesy, 22, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was charged back on Feb. 20, 2025, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Hennesy sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill, New Jersey, between December 2024 and January 2025 after the two met online. Since the charges, Hennesy has been on the run, police said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Hennesy is described as a white man with long, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds though police said he may have recently lost weight. He is known to frequent Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Ocean City, Maryland, and Newark, Delaware.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Hennesy’s arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Senior Detective Stephen Bezich of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division at (609) 331-0310. If you have any information on the sexual assault investigation, call Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8664.