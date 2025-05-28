The former head of Central Bucks School District left that job under controversial circumstances.

And, now, -- seemingly to the dismay of many parents of those who attended a board meeting for the Centennial School District in Warminster on Tuesday night -- the same former superintendent may soon have a chance to head another district in Bucks County.

A shout of "shame on you!" could be heard echoing through the room after the Centennial School Board approved, with a vote of 5 to 4, the hiring of Abram Lucabaugh, a prior superintendent of the Central Bucks School District who faced lawsuits over policies concerning LGBTQ students.

There was controversy previously as Lucabaugh resigned from Central Bucks School District as Democratic members took control of the school board -- but not before he received a $712,000 severance package from the outgoing Republican led school board.

Recently, parents in the Centennial School District expressed concerns of their district considering Lucabaugh as superintendent.

In fact, nearly everyone who provided public input ahead of Tuesday's vote on Tuesday spoke out against the district hiring Lucabaugh.

"This search has happened behind closed doors. The board began drafting a contract before the public was informed and without presenting any other finalists," one member of the audiance told the board.

"I'm here to speak to warn the district about the choice for superintendent," said another. "Your candidate for superintendent said, just last week, that politics have not place in education, and I wholeheartedly agree. But, he will tell you whatever he thinks is gonna get him the job."

But, those concerns seemingly fell on deaf ears for the majority of the board.

Talking after the vote, Nancy Pontius, a parent with children in the district and a member of Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District, a group that is in opposition of Lucabaugh hiring, said the board's decision has left her "distraught."

"I'm distraught. My children are young. They have many years ahead of them in the school district. I know Central Bucks [School District] is still digging out from the damage he caused to their district. And now, I'm faced with 13 years with my children having to dig out of more of the same," Pontius said.

In a statement released following the board's vote, the Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District, claimed that during Lucabaugh’s tenure at Central Bucks School District, his leadership cost taxpayers over $1 million in legal fees, due lawsuits following policies he implemented.

Also, the group claimed Lucabaugh wrongly suspended a teacher who supported a transgender student, banned books and saw complaints of LGBTQ discrimination from the ACLU.

For board member Jane Lynch, the only solution now is for Lucabaugh to drop out of contention.

"Just withdraw," she said. "Let our little old town be safe again from all this disruption."

But, for school board president, Alice Brancato, Lucabaugh was a victim of a "very tough" board back at Central Bucks School District and, though some who once worked with him claimed Lucabaugh has a history of reckless spending, discrimination and censorship, she believes things would be different for Centennial School District.

"I believe he had a very tough board that was very political, even more than people are here," Brancato said. "They were strict Republicans and strict Democrats and I'd like to believe we're not like that here."

If he takes the job, Lucabaugh would receive a $225,000 a year salary, a board member told NBC10's Johnny Archer.

He was not in attendance at Tuesday's meeting, but, in a statement posted online, Lucabaugh previously addressed parental concerns, saying he wanted families to know schools are places of "safety, support and growth."

"We have important work ahead of us," wrote Lucabaugh. "I want our families to know our schools are places of safety, support, and growth, and that their children are leaving our schools ready to make a difference in a world that needs them.”

And, following the board's approval, the Concerned Citizens of Centennial School District vowed to continue to hold Lucabaugh and the district's board "accountable for every policy and decision that impacts students, educators, and taxpayers."