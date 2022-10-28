Man Wanted in Sex Assaults Along Kelly Drive, Near Rittenhouse Square

A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including one near Rittenhouse Square and another along Kelly Drive -- in Philadelphia over the past weeks.

Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen around the time of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, along South 21st Street near Spruce Street in Center City and at another date along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

Police didn't reveal a time or exact location of the Kelly Drive attack nor did they reveal any details about a third assault that they say took place at an undisclosed location.

"He frequents the Rittenhouse Square section of Center City Philadelphia as well as the Kelly Drive section of Fairmount Park," police said.

Investigators believe the attacker is around 5-feet, 9-inches tall and thin. He has a thick beard and "alternates between prescription glasses and dark aviator-style sunglasses," police said.

Police said that he wore a black knit hat, tan khakis and either a black jacket or black T-shirt during the assaults. His footwear appeared to be "black canvas tennis-style Nike sneakers with white bottoms and white 'swoosh,'" police said.

After the Kelly Drive attack it appeared he was walking toward a red Ford Focus hatchback, investigators said in the YouTube video.

"If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately," police said.

Anyone with information can also reach out to the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252, submit a tip online or call/text 215-686-8477.

