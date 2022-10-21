Man Sexually Assaults Person at SEPTA Broad-Ridge Spur Subway Station

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a person Thursday morning inside a SEPTA Broad Street Line Broad-Ridge Spur station was caught on camera.
The attack took place around 8 a.m. on the concourse of the Chinatown Station off North 8th Street, police said.
Surveillance video released by police shows a man appearing to walk on a staircase and also walking along the subway platform.
The man -- who appeared to be in his early 20s -- wore a blue "Nike" hoodie and light blue distressed jeans during the attack, police said. He stands around 5-feet, 8-inches tall with braids and a beard.
Police were expected to reveal further details about the attack during a 1 p.m. Friday news conference, which you can watch on this page.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 or submit a tip over the phone or text to 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.