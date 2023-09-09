Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region throughout the weekend after the longest heat wave of the summer finally ended on Friday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Philadephia, PA as well as Camden and Lindenwold, NJ, until 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Flash Flood Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ and Lindenwold NJ until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/AZ7MBt1FAw — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 9, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Dover, Milford, and Harrington, Delaware until 5:30 p.m. As a special marine warning is also in effect until 5:45 p.m. for the Delaware Bay waters.

Special Marine Warning including the Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mhqxBjpsAs — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 9, 2023

While the showers and storms that impact that Philadelphia area could be severe they will also be scattered and are not expected to be widespread.

Ominous clouds could be seen over Flourtown on Sunday afternoon.

Stormy skies over Flourtown. Credit: Melanie Levin

The Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg and Portland, PA are experiencing a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Philadelphia and Drexel Hill, PA, as well as for Camden, NJ, until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ and Drexel Hill PA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/5vwoC9vCJv — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 9, 2023

