What to know as the Philly region is under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday

Neighborhoods to the west and south of Philadelphia, as well as the city itself, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.

By Justin Godynick

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our area until 10 PM.

It includes: Lehigh, Berks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania.

For those in New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland and Cape May counties are under the watch along with all of Delaware.

The thunderstorms are forcing a ground stop at the Philadelphia International Airport. Anyone passing through PHL is urged to check with their airline for information on their flights.

A cold front moving in from the Northeast has stalled which is what is allowing storms to develop.

Expect wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h. during the storms, as well as an elevated risk for flash flooding. Once the sun sets the severe risk should lower, but storms will remain overnight into Friday morning.

Expect a much cooler Friday behind the front, with highs only in the middle 70's.

