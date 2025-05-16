What to Know A First Alert has been issued for the Philadelphia region on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of severe weather that's expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and even chances for isolated tornadoes.

A ferocious and quick-moving line of storms will move through our neighborhoods during the late morning and afternoon.

The timing shifted overnight with showers and storms first expected to reach Berks County and the Lehigh Valley by late morning, but in Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey, it may hold off until later. The storms aren't expect to last long, but they will be impactful.

These storms should produce gusty downpours, which may lead to downed trees and power outages.

Pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are also possible for the entire region.

Pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are also possible for the entire region. Into the afternoon, expect an isolated shower or storm. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through at least 5 p.m. and millions of people are being warned of severe storms late in the morning, into early afternoon.

Not everyone will see rain the entire time, but the risk for stronger storms lasts until late afternoon. Some storms could then move in again Friday night.

Be sure to have the most recent version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get breaking weather alerts, track storms with live radar and to watch the latest forecast.

Severe storms are moving through the Philadelphia region on Friday, May 16, 2025. Get live updates on the storm below.

Léelo en español aquí