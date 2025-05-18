Several riders hurt in North Philly SEPTA bus collision, police say

Police are investigating after, officials said, several riders were injured when a SEPTA bus collided with a vehicle in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5 a.m. when a SEPTA bus collided with a vehicle that made a U-turn at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna streets.

Officials said that there were about 25 people on the SEPTA bus at the time the incident happened and at least five people have reported injuries.

However, police said that no one was seriously injured.

No arrests were made and police have not said if the driver who caused the collision could face any charges in this incident, but, officials said an investigation is ongoing.