8 injured as SEPTA trolley strikes track bumper in Norristown, officials say

At least eight people were injured on Sunday morning when a SEPTA trolley on the Norristown High Speed Line struck a bumper at the end of the tracks near the Norristown Transportation Center on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Thomas O'Donnell, chief of the Norristown Fire Department, the incident happened when a SEPTA trolley struck the bumper near the Norristown Transit Center, located along Lafayette Street in Norristown on Sunday morning.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In an update from SEPTA, officials said eight people were hurt in the incident that happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The conductor on the trolley, officials said, was unharmed.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One of those injured suffered "serious" injuries, SEPTA officials said.

All of those injured, officials said, have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Currently, SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between the Norristown Transportation Center and Gulph Mills.

SEPTA is running shuttle buses between the Norristown Transit Center and Bridgeport Station as the incident is investigated.

M: Shuttle buses will operate in both directions between Norristown Transit Center and Bridgeport Station due to a train involved accident at Norristown Transit Center. Expect delays and crowded conditions. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 11, 2025

Riders are warned to expect delays and crowded conditions due to this incident.

Editor's Note: The train struck a bumper on a track, not a vehicle's bumper as officials initially reported. The story has been updated to reflect this change.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.