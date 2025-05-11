Norristown

8 injured as SEPTA trolley strikes track bumper in Norristown, officials say

Officials said there were 8 people injured -- none life-threatening -- when a SEPTA trolley crashed into a bumper at the end of the tracks near the Norristown Transit Center on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

At least eight people were injured on Sunday morning when a SEPTA trolley on the Norristown High Speed Line struck a bumper at the end of the tracks near the Norristown Transportation Center on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Thomas O'Donnell, chief of the Norristown Fire Department, the incident happened when a SEPTA trolley struck the bumper near the Norristown Transit Center, located along Lafayette Street in Norristown on Sunday morning.

In an update from SEPTA, officials said eight people were hurt in the incident that happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The conductor on the trolley, officials said, was unharmed.

One of those injured suffered "serious" injuries, SEPTA officials said.

All of those injured, officials said, have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Currently, SEPTA is operating shuttle buses between the Norristown Transportation Center and Gulph Mills.

SEPTA is running shuttle buses between the Norristown Transit Center and Bridgeport Station as the incident is investigated.

Riders are warned to expect delays and crowded conditions due to this incident.

Editor's Note: The train struck a bumper on a track, not a vehicle's bumper as officials initially reported. The story has been updated to reflect this change.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

