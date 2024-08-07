Several injured after golf cart crash during National Night Out in Wildwood

Five people were left injured after a golf cart incident at Tuesday's National Night Out celebration in Wildwood, New Jersey.

According to police, as part of this event and for over the past twenty years, officers have operated a simulated impaired operator low-speed golf cart course.

However, during one of the course operations on Tuesday police said a speed-governed golf cart - that was operated by a juvenile event attendee and a Wildwood Police Officer - left the enclosed course and struck several people.

Police said officers at the scene immediately began to treat the injured people. Due to their injuries, the City of Wildwood Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, transported four adults and one juvenile to a local hospital.

According to police, three people have been treated and released while two still remain hospitalized due to their injuries.

"National Night Out, is at its core, a night of building police and community partnership. We look forward to the event each year and many of our officers along with their families are in attendance," City of Wildwood Police Department said in a statement. "This tragic incident is disconcerting to the entire City of Wildwood Police Department, and we would like to offer our sincere thoughts and prayers to the injured individuals."

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.